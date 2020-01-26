Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

