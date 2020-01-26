Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

