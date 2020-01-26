Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.75 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.75 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.