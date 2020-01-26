Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 210.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

