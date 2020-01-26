Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $869.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.09 and a 12 month high of $887.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $809.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.74.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

