Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.17% of Itron worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Itron by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

