Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NYSE EIX opened at $76.92 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $78.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

