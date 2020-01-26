Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 517,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $276.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

