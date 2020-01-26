Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,452 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

BR stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

