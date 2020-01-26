Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,658,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.