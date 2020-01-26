Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fastenal by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,125,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,575 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 42,634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,695 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.