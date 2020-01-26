Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,165 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $105.27 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.