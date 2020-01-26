Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 28,094 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.