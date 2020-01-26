Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 46,578 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts have commented on BHGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.