Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,050 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UDR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

