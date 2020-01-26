Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,718 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Fabrinet worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fabrinet by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,636,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

