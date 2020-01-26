Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,021,000 after purchasing an additional 873,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of CINF opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

