Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

