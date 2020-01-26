Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.23% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

