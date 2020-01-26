Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

