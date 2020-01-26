Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,500 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $5,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of MLCO opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

