Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,035 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 415,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1,369.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

