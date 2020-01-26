Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,009 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Amphenol stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

