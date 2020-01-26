Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,362 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

