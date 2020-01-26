Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,700 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

