Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 40,805 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Insiders have sold 255,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

