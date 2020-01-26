Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,681 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,786,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $107,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,779 shares of company stock worth $5,467,035. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.