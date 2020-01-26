Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,143 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.94. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.