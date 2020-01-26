Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 962 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.