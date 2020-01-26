Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $4.62 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,937,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,145,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

