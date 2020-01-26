Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corteva by 19,499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Corteva by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE CTVA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.