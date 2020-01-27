$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genie Energy’s earnings. Genie Energy posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genie Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genie Energy.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 453.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $7.33 on Monday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

