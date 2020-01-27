0Chain (ZCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $886.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $781,106.00 and approximately $886.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 137.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

