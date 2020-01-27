0x Trading Down 0% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $143.76 million and $16.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, OKEx, Koinex and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Mercatox, OKEx, BitBay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, C2CX, Crex24, WazirX, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Kucoin, Huobi, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, FCoin, Iquant, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Coinone, DDEX, Livecoin, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BitMart, Gatecoin, Koinex, Upbit, Bithumb, IDEX, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.