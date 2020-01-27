0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Tops $717,329.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $717,329.00 and approximately $862,801.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.32 or 0.05489473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00125649 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

0XBTC is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,673,450 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

