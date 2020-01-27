$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Square posted sales of $932.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Square by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -592.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

