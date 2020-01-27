11,261 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.66. 11,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

