115,677 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,850. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

