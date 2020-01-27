15,932 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

