179,296 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.4% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

