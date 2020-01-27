1SG Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, 1SG has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $598.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00007928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Kryptono, OEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00045031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00323487 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002110 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,790 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

