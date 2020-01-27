1World (1WO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,847.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One 1World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $5,847.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

