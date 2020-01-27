$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:SC opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

