215,184 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of D. R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. 3,642,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.