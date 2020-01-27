$259.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $259.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.47 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $238.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $60.64 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

