$259.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $259.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.47 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $238.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $60.64 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply