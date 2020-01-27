$262.43 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $262.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.80 million to $263.90 million. Duluth reported sales of $250.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $618.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $619.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $667.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at $81,285,682.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.35. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

