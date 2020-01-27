$286.18 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $286.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.61 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

