296,170 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,000. AbbVie comprises about 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

