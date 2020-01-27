34,300 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. PPG Industries accounts for about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 848,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,561,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

