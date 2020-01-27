347,040 Shares in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pentair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pentair by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.26. 70,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

